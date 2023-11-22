The Jayhawks are ending their regular season with a road trip to Cincinnati who enters the game with a 3-9 record. The Bearcats have the attention of the Kansas coaching staff despite only having won one Big 12 game.

“I'll just say that (they are) a lot better than what their record shows,” said Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. “And again, that's one of those things that they're running the ball, period. They've got an athletic quarterback. They get on the perimeter and naked and boots and he can run the ball in other ways.”

Cincinnati lost their last two home games by a total of five points. They lost to UCF 28-26 and Baylor 32-29.

“It's going to be their senior day and you're going to see a team that's going to be ready to play defensively,” Leipold said. “The nose guard is a really good player as well as their three man front is impressive pace. The backers are impressive a players.”

The Bearcats nose tackle Dontay Corleone will be a tough challenge for Mike Novitsky. He is on draft boards as a mid to late NFL draft possibility. At 6-foot-2, 315 pounds he is the highest graded player on Cincinnati’s defense.

“The ability to be very disruptive and I think his ability to penetrate and slant and angle and still read and two gap at times,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said of Corleone. “It starts there. It's kind of like we got Novitsky in there and the job that he'll do. It will be a big matchup for how our guard and centers are able to handle him.”