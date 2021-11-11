Coaches bring recruits in big numbers, Otting talks about visit

Over the last three home games the Kansas coaches and staff have hosted over 250 unofficial visitors. That is the largest turnout for visitors that has happened in a long time for games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

That has been a focus of the coaches and off-the-field staff because of the timing when they were hired.

Head coach Lance Leipold credits his group of people who have helped get so many recruits on campus.

“Obviously the credit goes Robert Ianello and our recruiting department, as well as our coaches actively working to get student athletes on campus,” Leipold said.” Again, the timing of arriving here are as you know, we have more people visiting these last three games than attended our first two camps and because of the timeliness of getting everything approved and getting young men on campus. We're just behind in a lot of different ways.”

When the staff arrived and got settled it was mid-May before they could start putting camps together. They hosted three summer camps and did everything they could to promote them to prospective athletes.

Their final camp of the summer drew over 150 players, so they were starting to build more momentum.

Leipold hopes to see that trend continue for the final home game against West Virginia because it gives them a chance to meet recruits they might have missed coming in late. Most of the players have been from the local region.

“Getting a chance to get them here and interact with us for what you can do in that short period of time,” Leipold said. “But more importantly to experience a game, see our beautiful campus, see our facilities and continue that relationship building and evaluation process for both parties, I thought is extremely important.”

He continued: “We want to continue to send a message and that we're serious about recruiting this area and hopefully we can continue to do so that in our last home game.”