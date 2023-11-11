Ballard, who arrived to the program this summer, talked about going in the game and getting the most action of the season.

Cole Ballard played 10 snaps heading into the Texas Tech game and found himself working as the number one quarterback after Jason Bean was injured.

Ballard opening comment…

Just something that not a lot of guys get the opportunity to do it. I'm very grateful for it. I'm just going in and making sure I'm as mentally prepared as possible because obviously the backup doesn't get as many reps are in practice. So you've got to be able to go in and learn from mistakes, learn from starters, mistakes. And Jason's been nothing but helpful to me and just a great mentor.





Listening and taking advice of his teammates during the game…

Yeah, obviously it's my first game being out there, so they tell me what they're seeing, which is beyond helpful. Like, you have different quarterbacks coming up to you, so just being able to hear different aspects and what they all see helps me out a lot.





Was Bean talking with you during the game…

Oh, yeah, Jason was in my ear. He's the best teammate I could ask for. To be hurt and still be able to back up and help the freshman out is something that I applaud him for. Jason's been around for a long time. Jalon's been around for a long time. And just like, what I was saying, like, being able to hear what they have to say is something else.

