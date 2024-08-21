Lance Leipold named Jalon Daniels the starting quarterback on Tuesday, which comes as no surprise.

But the competition for the backup is still ongoing and appears Cole Ballard and Issiah Marshall are the two fighting for that position.

On media day Jayhawk Slant was able to sit down with both players to talk about fall camp and learning from the group.

Watch the video to see Ballard and Marshall talking about each other’s games, what it has been like to see Jalon Daniels healthy in fall camp, and going against the defense.