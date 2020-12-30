JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley hears good things about KU from Grimm

Conrad Hawley hears good things about KU from Grimm
Conrad Hawley hasn’t changed much of the way he is approaching his recruiting. The quarterback from Ray-Pec is staying with the plan he talked about from day one.
Be patient.
He does admit that everything is starting to come more in focus.
“I try and be a little bit more patient, but the more this process draws on the more comfortable I'm getting and the more at peace I'm getting,” he said. “But I'm still going to just let this thing play out probably until around January or February. And then, I'm going to sign in February. I think I'm going to still be patient.”
Hawley said he doesn’t know if that means choosing a school before signing day and announcing his decision or making it public during the second signing day.
Kansas is one of the schools that has recruited Hawley from the beginning and continues to stay involved. Brent Dearmon has been the key point of contact for the Jayhawks and they are building a good relationship.
“The staff stays in touch with me all the time,” Hawley said. “We talk about every other day, if not texts or phone calls. Most the time it is phone calls. We have good conversations.
“But what I'm really liking that's happening now in the part of the recruitment process is we're really getting away from the football side. I know what they're about, football-wise. They know what I'm about but we're starting to learn what we're like as people, and it's making me more comfortable and I'm really liking it.”
Hawley who won the Simone Award as the best player in Kansas City has been hearing from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Florida State.
A lot of schools picked up late on Hawley after his senior film circulated. More schools have joined the list since Ray-Pec won the state title.
“It's going well,” he said. “All schools have been saying the same thing. ‘We liked your film, this, that, and the other.’ I'm waiting to see if there's an offer available. Just about every other day, I get a new follower or a new school contact or something. Purdue is the latest one and there's a couple others as well, but that's the latest.”
Luke Grimm had success at Kansas during his first year in the program. He finished third in receptions and second in receiving yards. He played at Ray-Pec with Hawley and has shared his thoughts on playing at KU.
“I know Luke very well,” Hawley said. “We've been best buds since middle school. He was the older kid who would always drive me around everywhere and make sure I was where I was supposed to be. He was like a big brother to me. We have a great connection on the football field and off as well.
“The vibe I get from him he tells me all the time that you've got young guys in there working their butts off and they've got a great, new coaching staff and they're going to turn it around. He also tells me they're really excited to get a true off season together so that the team can grow even more.”