JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley hears good things about KU from Grimm

Conrad Hawley hasn’t changed much of the way he is approaching his recruiting. The quarterback from Ray-Pec is staying with the plan he talked about from day one.

Be patient.

He does admit that everything is starting to come more in focus.

“I try and be a little bit more patient, but the more this process draws on the more comfortable I'm getting and the more at peace I'm getting,” he said. “But I'm still going to just let this thing play out probably until around January or February. And then, I'm going to sign in February. I think I'm going to still be patient.”

Hawley said he doesn’t know if that means choosing a school before signing day and announcing his decision or making it public during the second signing day.

Kansas is one of the schools that has recruited Hawley from the beginning and continues to stay involved. Brent Dearmon has been the key point of contact for the Jayhawks and they are building a good relationship.

“The staff stays in touch with me all the time,” Hawley said. “We talk about every other day, if not texts or phone calls. Most the time it is phone calls. We have good conversations.

“But what I'm really liking that's happening now in the part of the recruitment process is we're really getting away from the football side. I know what they're about, football-wise. They know what I'm about but we're starting to learn what we're like as people, and it's making me more comfortable and I'm really liking it.”