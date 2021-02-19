JayhawkSlant - Cory Hendrix has followed Lee Grimes, has KU offer

Lee Grimes has only been on the job at Kansas for a couple months. He’s already going back to familiar territory to his roots in Texas for recruiting targets.

Grimes has known about Cory Hendrix for a long time and is giving him the pitch to be a Jayhawk. Hendrix is from College Station High right down the road from Texas A&M where Grimes played and coached.

“I know that he's a very good coach and I've actually been in contact with him since my freshman year,” Hendrix said. “He was the assistant offensive line coach at A&M. He knew about my potential from camp and he's kept in contact with me.”

After leaving Texas A&M Grimes went to Charlotte where he still maintained communication with Hendrix. That continued when Grimes took the job at Kansas.

Hendrix remembers going to camp and being coached by Grimes.

“I remember he's very vocal, and what you were doing wrong, made sure that he corrected it right there,” Hendrix said. “I felt like he definitely helped me with little, small techniques and everything. He observed very well and could critique you on any little thing and help you. It was actually, really good coaching and I still use some of his coaching tips today.”