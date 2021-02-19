JayhawkSlant - Cory Hendrix has followed Lee Grimes, has KU offer

Cory Hendrix has followed Lee Grimes, has KU offer
Lee Grimes has only been on the job at Kansas for a couple months. He’s already going back to familiar territory to his roots in Texas for recruiting targets.
Grimes has known about Cory Hendrix for a long time and is giving him the pitch to be a Jayhawk. Hendrix is from College Station High right down the road from Texas A&M where Grimes played and coached.
“I know that he's a very good coach and I've actually been in contact with him since my freshman year,” Hendrix said. “He was the assistant offensive line coach at A&M. He knew about my potential from camp and he's kept in contact with me.”
After leaving Texas A&M Grimes went to Charlotte where he still maintained communication with Hendrix. That continued when Grimes took the job at Kansas.
Hendrix remembers going to camp and being coached by Grimes.
“I remember he's very vocal, and what you were doing wrong, made sure that he corrected it right there,” Hendrix said. “I felt like he definitely helped me with little, small techniques and everything. He observed very well and could critique you on any little thing and help you. It was actually, really good coaching and I still use some of his coaching tips today.”
When Grimes landed in Lawrence, Hendrix was the first offer he extended to an offensive lineman. After following Grimes from Texas A&M to Charlotte to Kansas, Hendrix has learned about the program.
“The past couple seasons, the records showed that Kansas has won a lot of small games, but I could definitely see something going on there that they're turning the program around,” he said. “Coach Grimes said that they're building something amazing, and I definitely believe that.
“He said that I can contribute to that and I could be a big part of that, and that makes me feel awesome, just knowing that I can be a part of that maybe one day.”
Hendrix has also talked with recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle and new offensive coordinator Mike DeBord.
“He called me, and he introduced himself and said that he wants to make me a Jayhawk,” Hendrix said. “He just said that he's excited to recruit me and that's about it.”
Hendrix recently did a virtual visit with the Kansas staff to get a closer look at the program. He also liked the fact Kansas has offered his teammate and close friend Houston Thomas.
“I really liked the facility and I could definitely see myself going there,” he said. “Also having Houston as my teammate and there is a possibility he could go to Kansas as well is awesome.”
Hendrix said the schools recruiting him the most along with Kansas are Oklahoma and Utah.