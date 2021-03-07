JayhawkSlant - Cory Hendrix's bond with Lee Grimes was the main factor

Cory Hendrix had 14 division offers and could have gone to schools several different schools ranging from the Big 12 to SEC to ACC to Pac-12.

On Sunday afternoon he announced his verbal commitment to Kansas.

One of the main reasons he chose the Jayhawks is the long-time relationship he has with offensive line coach Lee Grimes. When Grimes was coaching at Texas A&M, he met Hendrix at a summer camp and worked with him. Ever since the two have followed each other.

Hendrix plays at College Station High School right down the road from Texas A&M.

“With the whole recruiting process, I always told myself that I wanted to go to a place that really wants me and a place that I could fit in their system really well,” Hendrix said. “At Kansas I can fit in well. Just talking to Coach Grimes and how consistent he is with me and what he shows is definitely different than all the other coaches.

“I can tell that he wants me there, he wants the best for me, and he can see the future with me. I've mentioned it before, just his consistency all the way back to A&M when I was a little, freshmen. He hasn't stepped off the gas pedal on recruiting me, and that means a lot to me.”

Ever since that time as a freshman Grimes and Hendrix have had a special connection. There were a lot of Power Five schools that came calling and Hendrix knew the Jayhawks were his choice for a while.

He described the feeling in his stomach was different with Kansas than any other school. Everything kept going back to Grimes and how he can develop at Kansas.

“Trust was a very big factor,” Hendrix said. “It's one of the biggest factors, just because I want to go to a great coaching staff. I don't want to go there just because of their facilities or just because they win games or stuff like that. I want to go where I can become a better player, a better man, just become a better person overall, and also a place where I can get a great education and also just learn a lot.

“I definitely know that Coach Grimes can provide that for me, and it's something I'm really looking forward to and I can definitely trust him about.”