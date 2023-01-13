A No. 2 Kansas team that averages 77.8 points per game will be challenged by some of the best defense the Big 12 can offer in the form of No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday. Kansas coach Bill Self and starting guard Dajuan Harris agree – the Cyclones play hard defense.

Kansas (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game fresh off Tuesday’s rally-from-behind 79-75 win over Oklahoma to preserve its undefeated start on the conference schedule. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) travels to Lawrence after an 84-50 triumph over Texas Tech in Ames.

Both seeking a five-win start to the Big 12 slate, the Jayhawks and Cyclones share a commonality in field goal shooting (KU 47.2%, ISU 46.9) ahead of Kansas’ 125-year celebration weekend on campus.

But, an ISU defense that sits atop the conference will make the Jayhawks work for every bit of it. On Friday, Harris said he expects Iowa State’s ball screen defense to be a critical part of the game.

“I think we get it to like a middle ball screen with me and KJ (Adams), maybe Zach (Clemence) too, and play to the short row and try to see what can happen after that,” Harris said about the ISU defense.

“We just got to share the ball, get them moving side to side and then find like the open creases and try to attack that because we know that they're going to go down (screens),” Harris added. "We just got to send cutters when we drive and look to do to the skip pass and try to find open creases.”

Harris, averaging 8.6 points per game, has opened Big 12 play shooting 71% from three-point land. Scoring double-figures through his last three starts, Harris shot a perfect 5 of 5 from behind the arc during a career-high scoring night (18) at Texas Tech on Jan. 3 and dropped three more 3s at West Virginia on Jan. 7.