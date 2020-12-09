JayhawkSlant - Daniel Hishaw believes wins will come with time

When the Kansas coaches starting recruiting Daniel Hishaw, he was putting up big numbers as a quarterback at Moore High in Oklahoma.

But the Kansas coaches knew his future would be at running back.

Hishaw threw for close to 4000 yards in his career at Moore and added over 2000 rushing yards. If Brent Dearmon ever wants to dial up a trick play and use Hishaw to throw the ball he’s all in.

“Yeah, I can (throw it), but it's whatever he wants to call,” Hishaw said. “So, if he wants to get me in there and throw it, I'll go throw it.”

Before Hishaw moved to running back in high school he was familiar with the position. Going back to his youth and middle school days, he remembered carrying the football.

“It's not hard,” he said. “When I was a kid, I was a running back and just switched over to QB just to do it because I liked it. Now that I'm back at it, it’s just going back to the basics. Nothing I haven’t done before.”

The change back to running back and getting on the field has been sped up after Pooka Williams opted out and Velton Gardner has been battling an injury for much of the season.