Q&A with Brian Borland: West Virginia week

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland looked back on the defense's play against UNLV and talked about what he liked and things they can do better. Borland talked about West Virginia, the need to create more turnovers, and why Marvin Grant had a lower snap count.

At the end of the UNLV game, what was your perspective on that series and not being able to get off the field... I'd say on that particular drive, we had numerous opportunities to get off the field. We just didn't really help ourselves out either by just not making plays that we can, and we should. And missing some tackles. I think we missed six tackles on that drive. There's just a lot of reasons why anything like that happens. If we're at our best, that's probably a three and out. That's what it should have been. But then we had more chances and, that's something quite honestly, it's happened the last couple of games that we've had. So something we obviously need to keep addressing with our guys, and I don't think it has anything to do with letting off the gas or not playing as hard or sometimes it's almost trying too hard to do something. But we know we've got to finish stronger and we've got to respond better in some of those situations.

Borland said they have to play well against West Virginia because they have an experienced offense

Has any aspect of the defense surprised you or been better than you expected... I think we've responded good to situations that have come up in the game. For the most part, I think our red zone defense has significantly improved and just in terms of keeping teams out of the end zone. So I like that part. Our third down play has been better and now there's been some key third downs that obviously haven't. But some of those areas that were really below the standard last year, we've certainly picked up the pace. Quite honestly, I think we're doing a good job for the most part on run defense. Quarterback got away from us a little last game, but probably two thirds of his yards are after we've missed him. It's not that we're not defending, it's we gotta finish some of that stuff better. So. And then, quite honestly, I feel we haven't got a lot of turnovers, but our past defense has been pretty solid. We've defended a lot of passes pretty well, a lot of pass concepts pretty well. Disappointment in things would be finishing in the fourth quarter and quite honestly, our turnover production isn't what it needs to be. We're way behind in that category.

Is there something that can be done to force more turnovers? Is that something that can be controlled? The opportunities are there. You've got to make good. There's a fumble on the ground. We need to recover it. We do work on fumble recoveries and there's techniques involved and things you want to do which we didn't do any of those. As I always say, most of the time, your turnovers happen when you speed an offense up, you make them make decisions before they're ready and they're going to make some bad decisions and throw you the ball sometimes or put the ball on the ground. Sometimes turnovers happen, sometimes they don't. I don't think we've been fully taking advantage of all the opportunities we've had.

What do you see from West Virginia and then are they similar to anybody you've played... In some ways, they're similar to most of the teams we played this year. They're doing similar things. I feel like West Virginia's got a really good offense. I think they return eight starters. They've got a lot of experience returning. Their offensive line looks pretty salty with some really high end players. The quarterback is very nifty, kind of point guardish, you know what I mean, where he's able to make the plays they want him to, but then he can also create some situations and make plays that way just with his feet and quickness and things. I think they've got a good one-two combination in the backfield, a guy that's kind of faster, a little smaller, faster and then a big back. And the receivers, they're all capable. They've got a 6-foot-7 tight end, that's a really good pass receiving tight end. So I don't know where their weaknesses necessarily are. They're really balanced. Run, pass, score a fair amount of points. So we can't go there and stumble around or we're not going to beat them. We've got to be at our best and playing our best defense and quite honestly, as a team or it's going to be real tough to win.