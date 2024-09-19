Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

We are back in the studio with the pre-game West Virginia podcast.

- A look back at the UNLV game

- Hear from OC Jeff Grimes on the possibility of moving to the booth

- Our predictions and breakdown of the West Virginia game

- Keenan Cummings of WV Sports joins us

- QB commit David McComb is a guest and talks about his season and watching KU

- A look at some of the recent recruits the staff has been in touch with