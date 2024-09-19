Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

in other news
Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game
Lance Leipold talks about the West Virginia game, thoughts on the offense and looking back at UNLV.
What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to KU; What’s next?
What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to Kansas and what’s next for the four-star small forward?
UNLV Game: Going inside the defensive numbers
Here is detailed look at the defensive numbers from the UNLV game including pass rush, tackling and coverage grades.
UNLV Final Thoughts: KU beating themselves, costly mistakes
The Jayhawks aren't getting beat by their opponent. They are beating themselves. Thoughts after the UNLV game.
Breaking down UNLV’s game winning drive that proved to be the difference
The KU defense played well, but for the second straight week they could not get off the field on a crucial drive.
in other news
Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game
Lance Leipold talks about the West Virginia game, thoughts on the offense and looking back at UNLV.
What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to KU; What’s next?
What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to Kansas and what’s next for the four-star small forward?
UNLV Game: Going inside the defensive numbers
Here is detailed look at the defensive numbers from the UNLV game including pass rush, tackling and coverage grades.
We are back in the studio with the pre-game West Virginia podcast.
- A look back at the UNLV game
- Hear from OC Jeff Grimes on the possibility of moving to the booth
- Our predictions and breakdown of the West Virginia game
- Keenan Cummings of WV Sports joins us
- QB commit David McComb is a guest and talks about his season and watching KU
- A look at some of the recent recruits the staff has been in touch with