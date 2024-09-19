Advertisement

Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game

Watch: Lance Leipold previews West Virginia, talks about UNLV game

Lance Leipold talks about the West Virginia game, thoughts on the offense and looking back at UNLV.

 • Jon Kirby
What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to KU; What’s next?

What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to KU; What’s next?

What did Sebastian Williams-Adams think about his visit to Kansas and what’s next for the four-star small forward?

 • Shay Wildeboor
UNLV Game: Going inside the defensive numbers

UNLV Game: Going inside the defensive numbers

Here is detailed look at the defensive numbers from the UNLV game including pass rush, tackling and coverage grades.

 • Jon Kirby
UNLV Final Thoughts: KU beating themselves, costly mistakes

UNLV Final Thoughts: KU beating themselves, costly mistakes

The Jayhawks aren't getting beat by their opponent. They are beating themselves. Thoughts after the UNLV game.

 • Jon Kirby
Breaking down UNLV’s game winning drive that proved to be the difference

Breaking down UNLV’s game winning drive that proved to be the difference

The KU defense played well, but for the second straight week they could not get off the field on a crucial drive.

 • Sam Winton

Published Sep 19, 2024
Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more
Slant Staff
We are back in the studio with the pre-game West Virginia podcast.

- A look back at the UNLV game
- Hear from OC Jeff Grimes on the possibility of moving to the booth
- Our predictions and breakdown of the West Virginia game
- Keenan Cummings of WV Sports joins us
- QB commit David McComb is a guest and talks about his season and watching KU
- A look at some of the recent recruits the staff has been in touch with

Listen on the audio player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

