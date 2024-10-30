David Coit shows scoring ability in Allen Fieldhouse debut

Kansas’ leading scorer in its 84-53 exhibition win over Washburn was the latest addition to its roster during the transfer portal cycle. David Coit, who scored 19 points against the Ichabods, transferred from Northern Illinois in August to add more depth after Elmarko Jackson went down with a season-ending injury.

Because he joined the roster so late, Coit didn’t know exactly what his role would look like. He played 37 minutes a game for Northern Illinois and scored 20.5 points per game but joined a crowded backcourt in what looked like a bench role. Coit didn’t care.

“I just wanted to be on the court in however that looks,” Coit said. “If that means a shoot one shot or I shoot 10, I really don’t care as long as I’m playing. So if I gotta guard the best guards or whatever to do to get on the court, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

The carefree attitude with Coit’s role has played its way onto the court as well. Through two exhibition games, Coit has been unafraid to let it fly, taking seven shots in the first seven minutes against Washburn. He finished the game shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-10 from three.

“Credit to the team, they give me that confidence, tell me like, let it go, shoot the ball, guard hard, play hard, and we’re gonna live with the result, whatever it is,” Coit said. “I feel so confident playing with them. Obviously, these are the best players I’ve ever played with in my life. It’s definitely relief off my shoulders, so I know I can just plug right in and play my role.”

Coit’s confidence in his teammates was on full display on Tuesday night. There was a moment where he skipped a pass to Zeke Mayo and turned around celebrating before the shot even went in.

“Every time they shoot, I feel like they’re gonna make it,” Coit said. “It’s the first time I’ve actually been on a team where I felt like every time they shoot, I feel like it’s gonna go in. And I know how the flow of the game was, he [Mayo] just hit one before that. And I’m like, alright he’s seen one go in, it’s over.”

Coit pairs an aggressive nature offensively with equal aggression on the defensive end. He was often seen picking up defenders from 94 feet and does a good job pressuring the ball.

“I thought the thing that he did best tonight was pressure the ball and really give himself up offensively, and the ball didn’t stick,” Self said. “He’s starting to figure it out.”

After coming off the bench against Arkansas, Coit found his way into the starting lineup against the Ichabods. Self said he plays well alongside Dajuan Harris, and Coit said it doesn’t matter who starts for the Jayhawks.

“We have such a great team that it really doesn’t matter who’s gonna start, who’s gonna play, or who’s gonna come off the bench,” Coit said. “Like Zeke didn’t start tonight. He had 16 points. It doesn’t matter.”



