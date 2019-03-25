In the off-season and beginning of spring practice Les Miles has mentioned Daylon Charlot as a receiver they are expecting to contribute.

Charlot arrived on campus after transferring from Alabama. But injuries have slowed him down along with a brief move to defense before moving back to receiver.

“It feels like a fresh start for me because I have been through injuries going through adversity,” Charlot said. “Since I got here, I thought I was going to be that guy but it didn't turn out how I wanted because I was going through injuries. Now I'm ready to go.”

With a new coaching staff in place Charlot is looking at the spring and 2019 season with a new outlook.

“I feel a lot of energy from the coaches,” he said. “I feel like we as a team got a lot better and I’m just ready for the season.”

Coming out of high school Charlot was a four-star prospect with a lot of college interest all over the country. He showcased his talents in the Under Armour All-American game returning a punt for a touchdown.

Along with the coaching change bring in Emmett Jones from Texas Tech to coach the wide receivers. Jones had success with the Red Raiders developing and recruiting talent and Charlot hopes that can help.

“Coach Jones is a good guy and a great coach,” he said. “I’m still getting a feel for him. Every receiver it seems like they have a great relationship with him.”

This off season Charlot said he worked hard on route-running, footwork and has dropped weight.

Charlot’s career is now down to his final year of college football and it has taken a lot of winding roads. He’s ready to put everything behind him and finish with a strong senior season.

“I'm ready for whatever they throw at me,” he said. “It's my last year so I have to go out with a bang.”