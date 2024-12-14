Live Game Chat: No. 10 Kansas vs. N.C. State

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's contest between No. 10 Kansas and N.C. State.
To participate in today's "Live Game Chat", click here.
On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self met with the media to preview the N.C. State game and more
We have the latest on the transfer portal and why the staff may be closing in on a special teams player for fast help.
Jack Tanner just completed his official visit to Kansas and has two more trips on the schedule.
For a closer look at KU's three-man recruiting class, come inside.
Gage Keys spent last year at Auburn and will return to Kansas. He said he is grateful to be playing for KU again.
