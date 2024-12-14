Laith Marjan has a connection to Kansas, excited for visit

South Alabama transfer kicker Laith Marjan is on campus at Kansas for his official visit. Marjan is one of the highest-recruited specialists in the transfer portal after turning in a big year.

He was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award and has a connection with the KU staff. Before Marjan arrived at South Alabama he was at East Carolina. While at East Carolina he was coached by Kansas special teams analyst Kyle Deween.

Deween left East Carolina to join Lance Leipold’s staff.

“You know, he's a kicking guru,” Marjan said of Deween. “He's been scouting the portal, and I think as soon as I hit the portal, I had a connection with him at East Carolina. He knows kind of the type of person I am with my work ethic.”

Marjan is coming off an impressive season where he was 16-of-17 on his field goals. His only missed field goal was in week three and he never missed another for the remainder of the year.

“I was just sticking to the simple things throughout the season,” Marjan said. “The drills, sticking with my confidence and having trust in the guys who are snapping the ball and holding the ball. Just having trust in the operation and going out there and having fun doing my job.”