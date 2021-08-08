Decision Coming For Elite SF M.J. Rice

M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., has decided to put an end to his recruitment and will announce his college decision in two days. From Durham Academy to Oak Hill Academy to Prolific Prep, Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 20222 class, has emerged as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in high school hoops.

Programs like Kansas, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and others extended scholarship offers long ago, while other programs continue to express serious interest in the extremely talented prospect.

With a decision coming on Tuesday, where does Kansas stand with M.J. Rice? For the very latest, click here.