Like many Jayhawks after last year’s season, running back Devin Neal is hoping to build on the foundation that was laid last fall. The Lawrence native finished his sophomore season with 1090 yards and nine touchdowns to help his hometown school into their first bowl game since 2008.

Neal has taken several steps to build on the momentum that he and Kansas football established. The first of which was ending his baseball career, helping him lock in on his football career.

“Not playing baseball has helped, just not being worn out, being able to stay in the training room and just focus on the details,” Neal said.

The time spent not playing baseball allowed him to make a trip down to Florida, where he got to work with a running back that has succeeded at both levels.

“So I actually had a cool experience too, in our last break, I was down in Tampa training at House of Athlete and I was training with Leonard Fournette and just picking his brain and stuff like that,” Neal said. “So those experiences are valuable to me and so I've just been looking forward to just getting better and just experiencing stuff.”

Neal has his eyes set on the NFL, and Fournette is not the only NFL player he’s gotten to connect with. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was also in Florida. Neal also hasn’t been afraid to reach out to an opponent in former Texas and now Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

“Me and Bijan have talked before on social media, so I ask them questions,” Neal said.