Domonique Orange will set visits soon, Kansas on the list

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2022/domonique-orange-268144Domonique Orange is close to setting up his official visits. He told Jayhawk Slant that is something he wants to get done this month.

Things could move fast, and he said visits could get underway soon.

Kansas is still one of the schools in the mix for the four-star defensive lineman from North Kansas City High School.

Special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover has been recruiting Orange since the day he arrived in Lawrence last February.

“Coach Schoonover is a great coach,” Orange said. “Honestly, probably the best recruiter ever. I mean, he keeps in contact with you to make sure your family's all right, to make sure you're just all right personally, just make sure everything goes great in life. So, I'd say he's a great coach.”

Orange was most recently in Lawrence for a visit over the summer when his brother joined the football team. Kevin Orange transferred to Kansas from Missouri Western after playing at Oak Park.

“He likes it there,” Orange said of his brother. “I mean, even though he is really not playing that much he enjoys it. He's trying to get as much time as he can with it, with the practices and stuff like that. And at least trying to get some playing time, but he's enjoying it.”

North Kansas City’s season ended over the weekend with a loss to Platte County. Now, Orange will turn his attention to recruiting.

“I haven't set any up yet, but I know what I will be taking,” he said. “I know who I'm going to sit down with, but I know I'm setting them up and will take some this month.”

Asked who the schools he plans to set up visits with Orange did not take long to hesitate.

“Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio state, Iowa state, and KU,” he said.

As he looks to the main part of the recruiting process with visits coming, Orange talked about what is important when he picks his future home.

“I want to be able to talk to the coaching staff,” he said. “When I say that, I really just mean like I can go to the coaching staff, or say I want to go to the d-line coach. I have some issues going on in my family. I just want to talk to him like I'm talking to my brother.

He continued: “Like if I have an issue just be able to talk or even just cry on their shoulder. If I can just really have someone to talk to about my issues if the come up.”