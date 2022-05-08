Dylan Edwards takes visit to Kansas on Saturday

“It's leaving no stone unturned,” Leon Edwards said. “They deserve the respect and be able to go do a visit just like any other college in the nation. So, we wanted to make sure that we got a chance to see them, and that's what happened. Those guys are great over there.”

The running back from Derby has been to Lawrence several times and made another trip on Saturday with his family. His father Leon said they had a good meeting, and all the visits are part of the process to keep learning more about different programs.

Dylan Edwards wants to make a thorough decision when it comes to his college future. He is taking in as many visits as he can before he trims his list and moves forward with the next step in his recruiting.

Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace has built a good relationship with Edwards. This was his fourth unofficial visit to Kansas, and it gave them a chance to hear more from the coaching staff. There were a couple visits to KU Dylan went without family.

“It was a great opportunity to be around the coaching staff and everything like that,” Edwards said. “Coach Leipold wasn't there, but he sent his regards because his daughter was graduating in Florida. All the other coaches stepped up. Coach Wallace and the coaches made it a great experience. We enjoyed ourselves and look forward to getting with them again.”

Leon is a former player at Kansas State in the early 1990’s when Bill Snyder was turning around the Wildcats program. He said several things stood out to him after meeting with the staff and hearing their plan.

“The offensive coordinator and the running back coach stood out,” he said. “Leipold has a great staff there and those guys are stand up guys and they are putting it together to win. And I can see that from being at K-State and going through those early years they're doing everything, and beyond which is great.”

Edwards will continue to evaluate the schools on his list. He has time before he makes a final decision even with plans to enroll early.

“He's an Under Armour All American, so he'll be playing in the game in Orlando,” Edwards said. “He’s going to graduate midyear and then he'll know where he's going from there.”

He continued: “We know as a family, my wife and I, it takes a village to raise a kid. With that being said, Dylan will make his decision and narrow it down. Then he is going to come to us and let us know the direction he's going. And 100 percent we back that. We really give him the opportunity. Now, if it's something that we know is just not a good fit, we're going to give him our input and make sure he's making the right decision. Overall, it's his decision to make.”