Elite 2022 prospect Yohan Traore says decision coming 'soon'

Yohan Traore is the No. 4-ranked player in the 2022 class. "I am very versatile. I can shoot, I can handle the ball," Traore told Rivals.com. "I work a lot on my game. I have improved a lot with my shooting and dribbling. I still have a lot of work to go, too. I try and play hard, give everything I've got every game." The Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian forward won a title this summer playing with the Dream Vision program on the Adidas 3ssb circuit. "The main schools I am talking with are Memphis, Texas Tech, Michigan and Kansas," Traore said. "I don't have an exact decision date decided yet, but I will be committing pretty soon, December or January."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Michigan: “I am going to have to earn my place, but they are going to develop my game. Juwan Howard is the coach there; he is a great coach. I like all their coaches there; they have a great atmosphere too. They work really hard there, at their practices.” Texas Tech: “They are like a family there; they really stress family. I watched their practice, and they practiced hard. I got to know the coaches, and we get along; I really like the program.” Memphis: “They are going to play me inside and out. I have a great relationship with (head coach) Penny Hardaway and assistants Rasheed Wallace and Larry Brown. I liked my visit when I went there.” Kansas: “They play to win; they practice hard there. Coach (Bill) Self, he is going to coach you hard, but they want to win everything there.”

