For the latest on Elmarko Jackson and where things might potentially stand, click here.

Elmarko Jackson , the 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo-guard from South Kent (CT) is in Lawrence this weekend for the start of his official visit. Jackson, the No. 63 ranked player in the 203 class, is officially down to Kansas, Miami, Notre Dame, Villanova, Texas, Virginia, and UCLA.

This is a great time to sign up for Jayhawk Slant and take advantage of our 30-DAY FREE TRIAL.

Follow along and get the latest in football recruiting and team coverage. Find out what recruits are saying about the Jayhawks hot start on the gridiron and who might be visiting.

Stay up-to-date with all of the latest football and basketball coverage. Get access to our message board and talk with thousands of KU fans.

Follow the link below to start your free trial...

PROMO: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE