ESPN analysts break down KU's football schedule

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Bill Seals, publisher of CycloneReport.com, to get his thoughts on tonight's game.
Kansas returns home to face Iowa State on Monday night.
The KU coaches are officially off the road recruiting and we have an update of several names to track.
To hear what Bill Self, Zeke Mayo, and Hunter Dickinson had to say after KU's loss at Baylor, come inside.
In losing at Baylor, 81-70, No. 11 Kansas blew a 21-point lead, including a 19-point lead in the second half.
