“You know, with Kansas football, we're known for having a lot of gadget plays, a lot of shifts and motions going in,” Daniels said. “Trust me, nothing of that, nothing in that nature is going to change.”

Quarterback Jalon Daniels says the unknown will still exist and defenses will have to be ready.

They incorporated the Wildcat, the quarterback run game and option mixed in with taking deep shots that kept defenses on their heels. Defenses had to be prepared for everything.

The first three seasons under Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks built a reputation as a creative offense with Andy Kotelnicki calling the plays. The offense used several formations and motion along with multiple ways to move the ball.

One of the big questions going into fall camp is how the offense will look under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Daniels built a reputation as a quarterback who can extend plays and beat opposing defenses with his feet and arm. He was asked if he would be running as much as he did in the past.

“When we're talking about being able to extend the plays well, Coach Grimes is going to add a little bit of a twist into our offense,” he said. “So, you know, I'm excited to be able to show the world exactly what we're going to be doing on the offensive side.”

Devin Neal knew about Grimes when he was at Baylor. The Bears offense featured good running backs and a physical blocking game. Neal remembers the Baylor offenses led by Grimes. The last time Kansas played Baylor in 2022, they rushed for 273 yards against the Jayhawks. The year before that they put up 45 points that included 570 yards of offense.

“I can go to Baylor in 21, and I can't remember his name, but both the running backs they had were dynamic,” Neal said. “One had 1600 yards and you can go to BYU, and you can keep going down the line and he likes to run the ball and obviously I'm going to like that. He definitely has an emphasis on running the ball and I appreciate that. I'm excited to play that for sure.”

Although Daniels was limited in spring football he was always close by Grimes to see what he was teaching and adding to the offense.

“Coach Grimes is one of the best offense coordinators I've been around and had the chance to be able to work with,” Daniels said. “Being able to see how he looks at the game, be able to see his perspective of how he wants to run certain plays in certain situations.”

And what about the creativity, motions and aggressive play-calling the Kansas have seen over the last few years?

“Without giving too much, I'm just going to say we're going to add a few little sprinkles of how we're able to line up and having a lot of our playmakers be able to make plays in different spots rather than just their main one,” Daniels said.