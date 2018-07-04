The new Rivals150 was released on Tuesday. So far, only two five-star prospects are off the board and a total of 111 of the ranked players remain open in their recruitments. So, taking a look at the newest rankings, which five programs should feel the best about where they currently stand and where they could finish up based on how things appear to be trending.

The Jayhawks are no stranger to recruiting success under Bill Self and they already hold a commitment from four-star point guard Markese Jacobs. However, Self and his staff are hoping to add a haul of several big fish and have positioned themselves nicely. In particular, the Jayhawks look to be in good shape for five-star forwards Matthew Hurt and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

An added bonus is that the two played alongside each other for extended minutes on USA Basketball's U18 National team during June and Self was able to coach them. In this case, he doesn't just have to sell them on how he would play them together, he's already shown them. Aside from those two, the Jayhawks are in the final three - along with Florida and Tennessee - for top-30 point guard Tre Mann.

They have several other high level players that they are involved with but also have good connections to top-35 small forward Samuell Williamson whose mother and brother are both Kansas graduates.