Five-Star big man Dennis Evans has scheduled an official visit to Kansas

Dennis Evans, the 7-foot-1, 210-pound center from Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calif., is one of the most heavily coveted prospects in the 2023 class. However, that wasn’t always the case for the No. 12 ranked player in the class.

At one point, Evans, the No. 2 ranked center in the class, was ranked No. 141 overall in the 2023 class, but that changed following his performance on the hardwood this spring and summer.

“Dennis plays for a high school that is a local public high school,” said Elvert “Kool-Aid” Perry, who has been coaching Dennis Evans on the AAU circuit since the age of 10. “He wasn’t getting the opportunity, like the other ranked kids, became he chose, more or less, not to play with a shoe company. I think that’s the reason why he got overlooked.

“To me, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a top-10 kid,” he added. “This weekend, we played in the states, and he averaged a triple-double in scoring, blocks, and rebounds. He averaged about 13 or 14 blocks a game.”

Evans, who jumped up 129 spots in the most recent Rivals150 basketball rankings, isn’t your typical big man. Yes, he can score in the paint, block shots, and rebound with the best of them, but he also has the ability to step outside and impact the game from the perimeter.

Evans, according to “Kool-Aid”, is far from a one-dimensional player.

“Well, he can do both,” he said when asked if Evans is a traditional center or if he has the ability to take his game outside. “He can go inside or he can step outside. He works on his game every morning at about 5 o’clock. He’s got to work a little bit on becoming a better shooter, but he’s great in the post.

“He can score with either hand, up-and-under, and is very skilled,” he added. “He’s extremely athletic and he’s now 7-foot-2 with a 7’7” wingspan. I would say he’s got a 37-inch vertical and people need to remember that he just turned 17, so he has a tremendous future.”

Instead of playing for one of the traditional powers on the AAU Circuit, Evans made the decision to remain with his “Team Inland” squad that doesn’t necessarily receive the national exposure that many teams do throughout the evaluation periods.

Still, despite his lack of exposure, Evans has not only emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2023 class, but also one of the most coveted.

“Make no mistake about this, in the end of this, he will be a top 3 NBA pick,” he said. “That’s because of his work ethic, his intelligence, he knows what he wants, and not too much into being ranked and where his ranking is, and that’s me being brutally honest. He told me that his goal is to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

“He (Dennis) told me that you could be the No. 1 player and get drafted No. 60, so the most important thing to him is working on his game. He’s the type of player that doesn’t have any tattoos and is all about basketball. He’s not about the NIL deal or anything like that. Truthfully, he could care less about that stuff. He’s not about being a fashion dude or anything like that.”

From being an unraked prospect in the 2023 class to the No. 141 ranked player in the 2023 class to being the No. 12 ranked player in the 2023 class, Dennis Evans, without question, has made some major improvements to his game throughout his prep career. Playing at Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calf., during the school year and then staying local with Team Inland during the spring and summer, Evans simply doesn’t get the opportunity to showcase his skills like most in his class.

Even with the lack of exposure from a national perspective, Evans, when the time comes, will have the opportunity to select from an almost unlimited number of options when it comes to his recruitment.



