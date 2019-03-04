Five-star guard RJ Hampton schedules his second official visit
Fresh off of producing his final school list of five, top-five junior RJ Hampton has plans to take his second official visit this weekend, sources tell Rivals.com. The five-star prospect will head to Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday, getting a full look at what the Kansas basketball program has to offer.
One of the most talented guard prospects in high school ball, Hampton is set on a final list that consists of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and TCU. The native of Texas took an official visit to Memphis last fall and now will visit KU beginning on Thursday as the Jayhawks will battle Baylor on Saturday in hopes of securing its 15th consecutive Big 12 regular season title.
“KU is college basketball,” Hampton told Rivals.com last month about the Kansas program. “The atmosphere is second to none. Coach (Bill) Self is a Hall of Famer. They always push for the title and the development, (and) the strength and conditioning program is top-notch. There is a lot to like about Kansas.”
There has been talk about a possible reclassification into the 2019 class. If so, Hampton has the game-changing capabilities to catapult one's chances of achieving March success that much more next season. The decision remains on the back-burner for now as Hampton will play on the travel circuit this summer with the Drive Nation Nike affiliated program.
What fans should come to expect from Hampton is a super talented and athletic guard that can play either position in the backcourt. He is an effortless scorer that can convert from each level, finish at the basket and defend up to three positions.
A leader has yet to emerge in the race for Hampton’s commitment. Duke and Kentucky will be the next to receive an official visit that could take place once the postseason completes but beforehand, expect for Kansas to be doing their part in placing themselves into the pole position for the five-star prospect this weekend.