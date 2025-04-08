Watch: Jonathan Wallace talks about running backs

Running backs Jonathan Wallace met with the media on Tuesday to talk about his position group in the final week of spring football practice.
Watch what Wallace had to say about the running backs.
The running backs met with the media on Tuesday. Watch Daniel Hishaw, Leshon Williams and Johnny Thompson Jr.
Does St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council, Jr., plan to visit Kansas?
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
For a portal update on some Kansas targets, come inside.
