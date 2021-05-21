Five-star SF Mark Mitchell set to visit Kansas

Mark Mitchell, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kan., is ready to take the next step forward in his recruitment.

Currently, Mitchell, the No. 9 ranked player in the 2022 class, is considering scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, and others.

A five-star prospect, Mitchell has already scheduled a number of visits, including two dates locked in to visit Kansas.

