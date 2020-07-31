JayhawkSlant - Four-star forward K.J. Adams makes the call

K.J. Adams, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is officially off the board. Having recently narrowed his list of schools down to Arkansas, Baylor, Georgetown, Iona, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCF, Adams, the No. 83 ranked player in the 2021 class, went public with his college commitment just moments ago.

When the dust finally settled on his recruitment, just one school, Kansas, was left standing for the No. 16 ranked power forward in the 2021 class.

Before narrowing his list of schools, Adams, a four-star prospect, was also considering scholarship offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and others.

Early on Friday evening, Adams became the second player from the 2021 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Jayhawks.

On May 11, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., kicked off KU’s recruiting class in 2021 by giving the nod to Kansas over Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.



