JayhawkSlant - Four-star forward K.J. Adams makes the call

Four-star forward K.J. Adams makes the call
K.J. Adams, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is officially off the board. Having recently narrowed his list of schools down to Arkansas, Baylor, Georgetown, Iona, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCF, Adams, the No. 83 ranked player in the 2021 class, went public with his college commitment just moments ago.
When the dust finally settled on his recruitment, just one school, Kansas, was left standing for the No. 16 ranked power forward in the 2021 class.
Before narrowing his list of schools, Adams, a four-star prospect, was also considering scholarship offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and others.
Early on Friday evening, Adams became the second player from the 2021 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Jayhawks.
On May 11, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., kicked off KU’s recruiting class in 2021 by giving the nod to Kansas over Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.
“Yes, sir, I committed to Kansas,” Zach Clemence told JayhawkSlant.com back on May 11. “I had a great conversation with the coaching staff and just being up in Kansas during my visits, it just led me towards making a decision.
“Kansas has always been my first (choice),” he added. “Kansas has always been my first pick, but I just felt like giving these other schools options. I’ve been talking to the coaching staff at Kansas and it’s a great situation for me, so I might as well take it.”
Currently, Clemence is the No. 29 ranked player in the 2021 class and the 8th best power forward.
KU’s 2021 recruiting class, as of Friday night, now consists of Zach Clemence and K.J. Adams.
Back in December, Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi had this to say about KU’s newest commitment.
“Physically, Adams looks like an elite tight end recruit and he does a great job of using his strength to his advantage,” said Bossi. “If he can continue to expand his game to become a consistent inside/out threat then he could develop into a true instant impact type as a freshman.
“Either way, he's a team guy who holds a strong sense of what works for him and what doesn't and he doesn't go away from that during games which allows him to produce consistently,” he added.