On Thursday night, Elmarko Jackson, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard from South Kent (CT) School committed to Kansas.

Throughout his recruitment, Jackson, the No. 63 ranked player in the 2023 class, received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Texas, Villanova, UCLA, Virginia, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Bryant, California, DePaul, Drake, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rider, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Siena, St. John’s, Syracuse, VCU, Wisconsin, and others.

However, Jackson, a four-star prospect, ultimately narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Texas, and Villanova. The South Kent (CT) School star took the final step forward in his recruitment just moments ago, as Jackson become the third player from the 2023 class to verbally commit to Kansas.

Currently, KU’s 2023 recruiting class consists of Chris Johnson, Elmarko Jackson, and Jamari McDowell. Jackson, who took an official visit to Kansas during the weekend of September 23, had this to say to JayhawkSlant.com following his weekend visit to Lawrence.

“It was great,” said Jackson. “The time I spent with Coach Self and Coach Norm (Roberts) and the rest of the staff and players was amazing. The culture that they have along with the facilities and history, from what I’ve seen so far, is second to none.”

Self and his staff, it would appear, identified a select group of prospects from the 2023 class that were viewed as “top priority” targets, and, without question, Elmarko Jackson was right at the top of that list. Coming off a spring and summer in which he emerged as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the class, Jackson ultimately became a “can’t miss” target for Self and his staff.

Kansas, on Thursday night, locked up one of its most coveted targets in the 2023 class.

“(Elmarko) Jackson’s physical tools make him super intriguing as a long-term producer,” said Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Director. “His combination of size and strength is elite and allows him to get to his spots and absorb contact at a high level. He finds himself at the free-throw line often. He became a better decision-maker and distributer this summer.

“The next step is becoming a better shooter from outside and even the midrange, which will keep defenders honest and add a level of consistency that he currently lacks,” he added.