Kansas made a giant splash on the recruiting trail with the addition of Labaron Philon, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard from Link Year in Brandon, Mo., on Monday night. Coming off an official visit to Kansas, Philon, the No. 38 ranked player in the 2024 class, gave the nod to Bill Self, and the Jayhawks are spending the weekend in Lawrence.

In all, Philon, the No. 6 ranked point guard in the 2024 class, received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi, Penn State, Stanford, South Alabama, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and others.

Before arriving for his official visit to Kansas this past weekend, several people firmly believed that Cincinnati was the team to beat for Philon, who was originally committed to Auburn at one point during his recruitment.

However, having had the opportunity to spend time with Bill Self, his staff, and members of the current team during his official visit, Kansas, not Cincinnati, quickly became the team to beat for the elite point guard.

After returning home from his official visit, Philon knew he had seen enough throughout his recruitment. With everything on the table, the four-star point guard decided to go public with his decision to attend Kansas.

What, exactly, is Kansas getting in Labaron Philon? Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director for Rivals.com, had this to say about KU’s latest addition.

“His calling card is his creativity,” said Cassidy when asked about what stands out about his (Labaron Philon) game. “His length allows him to guard multiple positions on defense and score in a number of ways on offense

“The 6-foot-4 prospect is one of few guards that is actually capable of playing the 1 or the 2 at the college level because of a rare blend of playmaking and scoring abilities,” he added. “He’s not an elite shooter but can hurt you from deep if left open.”

Currently, KU's 2024 recruiting class consists of five-star big man Flory Bidunga and four-star point guard Labaron Philon.

JayhawkSlant.com will have much more on KU’s latest addition in the coming days.