Four-star recruit Juju Marks ready for Kansas official visit
The Kansas coaches will get the first official from Julian Marks. Known as “Juju”, the Kansas City area product will be in Lawrence this afternoon to start his visit.
Marks has been on KU’s campus several times over the last two years, but a lot has changed with his recruiting. For starters the Jayhawks have a new offensive line coach in Daryl Agpalsa and offensive coordinator with Jeff Grimes.
They have been working hard to build a relationship with him since they arrived at Kansas. When Marks first arrived on the recruiting scene college recruiters looked at him as defensive lineman. Since last season he emerged as an offensive line prospect. Now, college coaches see him as an offensive player.
“I like offensive line better, honestly,” Marks said. “I will be playing d-line for South this year. I just feel like it's a way better fit for me and for my future.”
Another change will be the school for the final year of his high school career. Marks announced he was leaving St. Thomas Aquinas for Olathe South.
“I’m enjoying it a lot,” he said about his new school.
From new staff members at KU, moving from a defensive recruit to offense, and a new high school, Marks is ready for his senior season.
He said he has been in constant contact with Agpalsa, Grimes, head coach Lance Leipold and general manager Rob Ianello.
“I’m looking forward to my visit and get a look into the future of KU,” Marks said. “I want to see what the future holds, to be honest. I talk to the coaches about different stuff during the week. They ask how school or workouts are going. I like talking with Coach Agpalsa. He is a cool guy and chill. I have learned a lot of insight from him.”
Marks, a four-star recruit, said he plans to visit UCF and USC after Kansas. When he is done taking his official visits he wants to commit by the end of the month.
“I will be committing on June 30,” he said. “There are definitely things I am looking for like academics, but I can go anywhere and get a degree. I want a good education. And then be developed as a player, obviously. I’m looking at the culture and relationships because that’s what is important.”