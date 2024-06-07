The Kansas coaches will get the first official from Julian Marks. Known as “Juju”, the Kansas City area product will be in Lawrence this afternoon to start his visit.

Marks has been on KU’s campus several times over the last two years, but a lot has changed with his recruiting. For starters the Jayhawks have a new offensive line coach in Daryl Agpalsa and offensive coordinator with Jeff Grimes.

They have been working hard to build a relationship with him since they arrived at Kansas. When Marks first arrived on the recruiting scene college recruiters looked at him as defensive lineman. Since last season he emerged as an offensive line prospect. Now, college coaches see him as an offensive player.

“I like offensive line better, honestly,” Marks said. “I will be playing d-line for South this year. I just feel like it's a way better fit for me and for my future.”