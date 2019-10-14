Coming off an official visit to Kansas this past weekend, Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa knew that he was ready to put an end to his recruitment.



Despite scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John’s, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others, Grant-Foster, a four-star prospect, has verbally committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks following his only official visit.

One of the top junior college prospects in the 2020 class, Grant-Foster, in 32 games last season, averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 37.4 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from behind the arc.

Originally, Grant-Foster is from Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Schlagle High School.

During a recent interview with Eric Bossi, Grant-Foster had this to say about Kansas.

"I'm going to take a visit to Kansas,” said Grant-Foster. “I had a meeting with coach (Bill) Self and my parents when I went home last weekend and it was just great. Everything went really well. He is recruiting me to come be a starter if I work and said that if I work there's no reason I won't be able to play 25 or 30 minutes a game."