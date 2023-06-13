The Jayhawks have added one of the top running backs in the country to their commitment list.

Just moments ago, Harry Stewart, one of the top 50 running backs in the country, announced he committed to Kansas.

Stewart took his official visit over the weekend.

“It was just the way they prioritized me,” Stewart said. “The way they wanted me. I liked the scheme and how they're going to use me there. And just overall the vision and the hunger that they have in the program. I feel like that was the best fit for me.”

A large part of the connection to Kansas is running backs coach Jonathan Wallace. Stewart was meeting with Wallace on the visit when he talked to him about committing.

“Coach Wallace was the first to know,” Stewart said. “We were in his office in meetings. He gave me a whole presentation of what he wants to do with me, my development plan, the schemes and everything. It came down to the question, why not Kansas? And on the spot, I said, "Hey, I don't have a reason really. And I want to commit.

“He stood up and we hugged. He was like, ‘Hey man, can't wait to get to work. And you're going to change the program around.’”