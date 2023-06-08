“Everything with Coach Wallace has been going good,” Stewart said. “You know what, we keep growing our relationship throughout this whole process. And as we're getting closer and closer, I learned a lot from him. Seeing his perspective, I learned a lot about his life. And that's what I'm grateful of, getting close.”

Stewart, who ranks among the top running backs in the country, will make his way back to Lawrence after visiting in the spring.

Harry Stewart is ready to take his official to Kansas this weekend and then things will continue to pick up with recruiting.

Stewart took an unofficial visit to Kansas to watch the team go through spring football practice and meet with the coaches. He saw the building process the program has in place coming off their first bowl appearance since 2008.

“Just the energy overall is what I saw,” Stewart said. “I feel like the Kansas coaches definitely prioritize me. Meeting with the entire staff, the players, talking to them, and seeing how it is. Overall, the vision that Kansas has for upcoming with the projects they're building, and overall with Coach Leipold, his vision for the team. He wants to change the program around. So that's what I got from it.”

This weekend will give him more time to be around Wallace, the coaches, and talk with the players.

“I just want to see the overall atmosphere again,” Stewart said. “When I went on my unofficial, I got a good gist of it, but on the official visit I'm looking forward to seeing the entire campus, getting the full experience, what it is to be a Jayhawk.

“I want to see the overall life of being a football player there, and also being a student. So just how my life will look like in the next four years. That's what I'm looking for right now.”

Stewart said he has visits to Indiana, SMU, and Missouri. There could be one with Cal, but he is still working on a date. He would like to decide before his senior season.

“My plan is really to take all my OVs the month of June,” he said. “And then after that, I'm going to decide before the season. I'm going to sit down with my options, look at pros and cons of everywhere I went, and make my decision. So, that's my plan right now.”