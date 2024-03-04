On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-2, 260-pound center from Alexandria, Va., will participate in Tuesday night's “Senior Night’ festivities. While KU’s talented big man does plan to give a “Senior Speech”, that doesn’t mean a return next year is off the table.

“No, this doesn't mean that it's it for me,” said Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson with a smile on his face. “It's just more of an if it is it for me, I want to be able to go through with it.”

Dickinson arrived in Lawrence following an extremely successful run at Michigan with the highest of expectations. Currently, he’s averaging 18.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Offensively, he’s connected on 56.1 percent of his field goals, 34.5 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and 64.2 percent of his free throws.

As impressive as Dickinson has been this season, Kansas enters Tuesday night’s home game, the last of the season, against Kansas State with an overall record of 21-8, 9-7 in league play, 14-1 at home, and 3-6 away from Allen Fieldhouse.

In fact, for the first time since 2020, Kansas finds itself outside of the top 10 in the most recent AP Poll.

“I know, yeah, I saw that,” said Dickinson when talking about the latest AP Poll update, which placed Kansas at No. 14. “I was like, damn, once I got here things just kind of went to crap. I think the mentality, you know, that we've kind of had, especially after the Baylor game was kind of just know we just got to get ready for March. Obviously, I don't think we can probably statistically or have any chance of winning the Big 12.

“We can still win the Big 12 tournament, but I think the NCAA tournament is the goal of every team in college basketball when the year starts,” he added. You don't need to be a one-seed or a two-seed to win it. I think UConn proved that last year when they were a four seed and they just got hot at the right time.”

A season ago, Connecticut ended the season as the last team standing on the first Monday night in April. In defeating San Diego State, 76-59 in the National Championship game, the Huskies ended the season with an overall record of 31-8 and 13-7 in league play. UConn finished the season 15-2 at home and 6-5 on the road.



