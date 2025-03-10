Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, and Dajuan Harris named All-Big 12

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, and Dajuan Harris were named to the men's basketball All-Big 12 team in a vote by the conference coaches, the league announced today.

Dickinson was named to the 10-member first team, marking the second straight season the graduate center has earned first team honors. Mayo is a third-team all-conference selection and was also named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Harris garnered all-league honorable mention accolades for the third-consecutive season. Coaches were not able to vote for student-athletes from their own team.

In the 29-year history of the Big 12, Kansas has 38 All-Big 12 First Team selections which is more than twice as many as any other school. KU has had a first-team honoree in 26 of the 29 seasons of the league and two on the first team 12 times. Kansas leads the Big 12 with an all-time high 162 student-athletes named to All-Big 12 Men's Basketball Awards. Baylor is second with 123 selections.

Dickinson has five double-doubles in his last six games after his career-high-tying 33 points and 10 rebounds against Arizona (3/8). The Alexandria, Virginia, native leads Kansas in scoring at 17.4 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Dickinson also leads KU in rebounding at 9.9 rpg, which is second in the Big 12 and is 11th nationally. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles (14), which is 12th nationally. Dickinson is second on the team with 41 blocked shots and is also second on the team with 30 steals. This marks Dickinson's fifth all-conference selection. At Michigan, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and a first-team honoree in 2022 and 2023. Dickinson has 2,747 career points and 1,454 career rebounds and is one of only three players in NCAA history to record more than 2,700 points and 1,400 rebounds.

Mayo is next in scoring at 14.0 points per contest, which includes a 20-point effort against Arizona (3/8). The Lawrence, Kansas, guard leads Kansas with 75 threes made. He is making 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Mayo is second on the team with 93 assists and pulls down 4.7 rebounds per contest. Mayo is earning all-conference honors for his third consecutive season. While at South Dakota State, Mayo was the 2024 Summit League Player of the Year and earned first-team all-league honors in 2023 and 2024. Mayo scored his 2,000th career point on March 8. He has 2,009 points and 306 career threes made.

Harris has 73 assists in his last 12 games. The Columbia, Missouri, guard is averaging 9.1 points per game. Harris is second on the Big 12 career assists list, currently at 848, which is second on the KU career list. Harris leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.31, which is sixth nationally. He is second in the conference in assists per game at 5.7, which is 28th nationally. Harris' selection marks the third-consecutive season he has been named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, earning the honor in 2023 and 2024. Harris is the Big 12 and Kansas record holder in games played, currently at 170, and minutes played, currently at 5,050.

Kansas (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) will enter the 2025 Big 12 Championship as the No. 6 seed. KU will play its first-round game on Wednesday, March 12, at 8:30 p.m. Central at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU will face the winner of the No. 11 Utah versus No. 14 UCF contest that will be played March 11. Kansas is 78-30 all-time in postseason conference tournaments, including 48-14 in the Big 12 Championship. KU has won 15 league postseason tournaments, including 11 in the Big 12, with its last in 2022.

2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Joseph Tugler, Houston

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: LJ Cryer, Houston

Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Newcomer of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Sixth Man Award: Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Most Improved: Richie Saunders, BYU

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Richie Saunders, BYU

LJ Cryer, Houston

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

HUNTER DICKINSON, KANSAS

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Javon Small, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Milos Uzan, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Third Team

Joseph Tugler, Houston

ZEKE, MAYO, KANSAS

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention:

Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; KANSAS: DAJUAN HARRIS JR.; Kansas State: David N'Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Sencire Harris, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Robert Wright, Baylor

Egor Demin, BYU

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

ZEKE MAYO, KANSAS

JT Toppin, Texas Tech