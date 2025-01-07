Hunter Higgins talks about his final four, decision coming soon

Hunter Higgins is set to announce his college choice on January 15th and he narrowed his choices down to four schools. Higgins, from Maize South High School, will decide between Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Higgins, who is rated the second best prospect in Kansas, and the nation’s 15th best weakside defensive end, has the Jayhawks on his list and they are the closest school.

He has taken several unofficial visits to KU, and those helped to grow his relationship with the coaching staff.

“It's good every time, and it seems like we always find new stuff to talk about,” Higgins said. “That's what I love about KU, is that I feel like I'm just growing more into the relationship each time, and it's not monotonous in any way.”

Building a bond with the Kansas coaches is something Higgins said has stood out in the recruiting process. One of the first things he mentioned was getting to know head coach Lance Leipold.

“One thing that stands out the most is Coach Leipold, because he's so much more personable than a head coach can be,” Higgins said. “I think that he's more different than he is in the public eye. Very much like what you would think of a family man. He's not coming across like he's better than you or that he's on this pedestal. He's pretty humble, honestly.

“If you were just talking to him, you wouldn't know that he's one of the most successful coaches in college football right now, so it's cool to see that. My relationship with him has grown a lot over each visit.”

Higgins was complimentary of the entire coaching staff playing a part in his recruiting. From defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu to the people on the recruiting staff, he said they are a reason the Jayhawks are in his final four.

“From the jump, I knew I had a good relationship with Coach Onatolu,” Higgins said. “Being a little bit younger it's very easy to talk to him. He can flip the switch, though. I've noticed to be a football coach, and I think that's an important thing. He can be your friend and then he can be your coach. I would trust him with anything he told me to do.”

Higgins continued:

“He's a smart guy, too. I love asking him questions and everything like that. As far as the recruiting staff, I have really good relationships with them. They're just persistent guys and do their job well. They don’t let many days go by, between texting me and hitting me up, and making sure I know that I'm loved there, and they want me.”