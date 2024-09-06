Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense

Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the game against Illinois. 

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups

Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about what he sees from Illinois on film and previews Saturday's game.

 • Jon Kirby
No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend

No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend

A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, is scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Illinois expecting big crowd, ready for rematch against Kansas

Illinois expecting big crowd, ready for rematch against Kansas

Last year Illinois coach Bret Bielema admitted the KU offense caught them off guard. He talks about the upcoming game.

 • Jon Kirby
Lance Leipold previews Illinois game, reviews win in opener

Lance Leipold previews Illinois game, reviews win in opener

Lance Leipold said Illinois will present a physical challenge and he likes the depth after week one.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense

Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the game against Illinois. 

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups

Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about what he sees from Illinois on film and previews Saturday's game.

 • Jon Kirby
No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend

No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend

A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, is scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Illinois Preview: Staff predictions, depth charts, game notes
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement