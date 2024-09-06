in other news
Watch: Brian Borland talks about Illinois offense
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the game against Illinois.
Watch: Jeff Grimes previews Illinois, talks about matchups
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about what he sees from Illinois on film and previews Saturday's game.
No. 1 ranked A.J. Dybantsa set to visit Kansas this weekend
A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, is scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend,
Illinois expecting big crowd, ready for rematch against Kansas
Last year Illinois coach Bret Bielema admitted the KU offense caught them off guard. He talks about the upcoming game.
Lance Leipold previews Illinois game, reviews win in opener
Lance Leipold said Illinois will present a physical challenge and he likes the depth after week one.
