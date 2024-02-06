“Coach Samuel has been recruiting me the most,” Carpenter said. “He came to school this past week to check in on me. I’ve kept in contact with the rest of the offensive coaches as well.”

Carpenter, who holds an offer from the Jayhawks, got an opportunity to meet with KU receivers coach Terry Samuel. Kansas assistant Scott Fuchs recruits the state of Nebraska, but Samuel has handled a lot of recruiting after the offer.

Jackson Carpenter talks about his recent visit to Kansas and spending time with the coaching staff. The wide receiver from Lincoln Southwest in Nebraska also took in his first basketball game.

He has been to Kansas on an unofficial visit in the past and said it was good to be back around the coaching staff.

"I talked to most of the staff, and I think they are all great,” he said. “I spent most of my time there with Coach Samuel, he is a great coach and a great person as well. It was nice to get to see them all again.”

When the Kansas staff evaluated his film, his speed was one asset that stood out.

“They like my speed and ability to make plays,” Carpenter said. “Coach Samuel likes the way I’m able to use my athleticism to get behind defenses and win 50/50 balls.”

Carpenter stays in touch with several members on the staff and last week Samuel stopped by his high school. His time in Lawrence on Saturday gave him a closer look at the program and included a seat at the basketball game against Houston.

“That was my first time at a KU basketball game, and it was awesome,” he said. “The place was rocking, and the fans were electric. It was also an amazing game to watch and a good win for the Jayhawks.”

Two weeks ago, he took a visit to Nebraska and said there are no other visits planned. He wants to keep building relationships with the coaches recruiting him before makes his college choice.

“Obviously making sure I’m the right fit for a program but relationships and academics are an important piece as well,” he said.