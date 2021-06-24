Jaidyn Doss sees local emphasis from Kansas coaches
The Kansas football staff is coming off a strong showing of local recruits on Sunday. They had 10 of the top prospects on campus where they met with coaches, got a tour of the facilities and capped it off eating barbeque.
Jaidyn Doss, who will be one of the top prospects in the Missouri class of 2023, said he noticed the emphasis the Kansas coaches are putting on the local scene.
“I could tell when I see a lot of people I know and used to play with and play against when I was younger,” Doss said. “I think it's good though that they are doing that.”
Doss said everyone was split into groups after listening to head coach Lance Leipold. They all got to go through the same routine in different waves.
“After we got there, we all signed in and I had a meeting inside the player room with the head coach,” he said. “And then we went to three separate groups, and then we did this rotation where we all did the same thing at different times.”
Since Doss is a receiver, he met with Emmett Jones after the initial tours.
“It was overall fun meeting with him,” Doss said. “For some reason we have a good connection. We're kind of the same person. We both don't talk a lot. And he showed me a lot of film and gave me a lot of tips and info of how to be better receiver at the next level.”
Doss said Jones said he reminded him of Keke Coutee who plays with the Houston Texans. Jones coached Coutee when he was at Texas Tech.
He picked up the official scholarship offer on the visit when he met with Lance Leipold.
“I like him,” Doss said of Leipold. “He is very straight forward. He doesn't really beat around the bush when you are talking to him.”
Doss said the facilities, training room and the photo shoot the recruits went through stood out to him on the visit.
Doss has taken unofficial visits to Kansas and Missouri. He will visit Nebraska next and will wait and see how his schedule plays out after that. He already holds offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, and Iowa State.
He is in the class of 2023 and already is off to a good start with the recruiting. He has also seen how stressful it can be.
“It's fun, but it's stressful,” he said. “I'm here in just the beginning stuff and it's already stressful. I don't know, I can only imagine what happens later on.”