Jaidyn Doss sees local emphasis from Kansas coaches

The Kansas football staff is coming off a strong showing of local recruits on Sunday. They had 10 of the top prospects on campus where they met with coaches, got a tour of the facilities and capped it off eating barbeque.

Jaidyn Doss, who will be one of the top prospects in the Missouri class of 2023, said he noticed the emphasis the Kansas coaches are putting on the local scene.

“I could tell when I see a lot of people I know and used to play with and play against when I was younger,” Doss said. “I think it's good though that they are doing that.”

Doss said everyone was split into groups after listening to head coach Lance Leipold. They all got to go through the same routine in different waves.

“After we got there, we all signed in and I had a meeting inside the player room with the head coach,” he said. “And then we went to three separate groups, and then we did this rotation where we all did the same thing at different times.”