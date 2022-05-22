Jalen Dye set to visit, My'Kai Lee weighing options

The official visits for the Jayhawks could extend into June even though players are set to report at the end of May.

The staff is still looking at positions like offensive line and secondary as the spring recruiting is starting to wind down.

On the offensive line Ma’Kyi Lee is a player they are hoping that will visit. Lee said there is a possibility Kansas could get one from him.

“I've been thinking about visiting (Kansas) and a visit most likely will happen,” Lee said. “I have visits in the works currently but the most important thing for me is finding a great staff of coaches and getting on the field as fast as possible. And a place to help me to develop and build my game to play in the NFL.”

At 6-foot-6, 315 Lee has been attracting attention from college coaches all over the country. He has been hearing from coaches in the Pac 12, Big 12, SEC and ACC.

Kansas is one of the schools who recently offered him a scholarship.

“I got the offer after talking to Coach Ianello and we had a great conversation getting to know each other and told me some things about the school,” Lee said. “I've been in contact with Coach Fuchs for a while and other coaches on the offensive staff. We've had great conversations over the past months.”

Lee said the Kansas coaches have told him they like the improvement he has shown since last season and his athleticism.

This month he has been hearing from Kansas, Florida State, Houston, and Syracuse. He took a visit to Jackson State and plans to take more in the next few weeks. Lee said Missouri could offer soon.