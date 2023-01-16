Jalen Wilson is plenty familiar with the sights and sounds of Bramlage Colesium ahead of No. 2 Kansas’ in-state clash with No. 15 Kansas State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks, coming off a 62-60 win over Iowa State, are seeking an eighth consecutive win over the Wildcats.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Wilson described the atmosphere Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) will walk into in Manhattan as one-of-a-kind. Wilson has witnessed five different ballgames for KU fall down to one possession, in the final minute, this season.

The last time Wilson traveled to Kansas State, the Jayhawks recovered from a 16-point deficit to top the Wildcats before a sellout crowd. Wilson said Kansas is used to and ready for volatile environments, including a road trip to Columbia resulting in a 95-67 win over Missouri.

“It was super crazy, the fans were there before we even get there and they start all the boos and chants,” Wilson said. “It’s a great atmosphere, obviously, this will probably be the best one I’ve seen yet just because of how great their season’s going. I’m looking forward to it.”

One year later, Jerome Tang now reigns supreme in Manhattan and has led Kansas State (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) on an exciting start that’s featured wins over Texas, Baylor, and West Virginia. And the Tang era included some new faces – one of those faces, starting forward Keyontae Johnson, has caught Wilson’s eye.

Johnson, who transferred from Florida during the offseason, is a name giving the Wildcats all sorts of confidence on the floor. Heading into Tuesday, Johnson leads KSU with 18.4 points per game and dropped a near double-double at TCU with 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

“I think he can score at three levels very well,” Wilson said. “He hasn’t got to play a lot because of some of his health problems. But he’s been around college ball a ton so he knows exactly what to do and he’s been a key role in their success this year.”