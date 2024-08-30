Luke Grimm was Jalon Daniels’ favorite target in Kansas’ season-opening 48-3 win over Lindenwood. Grimm led the team with six catches and 111 yards and hauled in a touchdown. It was Grimm’s fourth 100-receiving yards game and he moved into a tie for 3rd in Kansas history with 18 touchdowns.

Daniels and Grimm have developed an ongoing connection since they came together back in 2021. The two, along with other impactful members of the 2024 Kansas offense, quickly gained chemistry in a COVID-hampered offseason by spending time with each other at Stouffer Field, across from where the football players stay at Stouffer Place Apartments.

“We were at that field day and night for the first three, four weeks of the summer because we just couldn't go to the facility because of COVID,” Grimm said. “And then, you know, we start fall camp. We're in the hotel, we're meeting, we're doing film with each other, Covid."

The two would continue to grow their chemistry working out together.

"So we're like, let's go right back to Stouffer Field," Grimm said. "And that was kind of like our little first spot where all the freshmen in that class kind of just bonded together was, you know, it'd be like midnight, one, two in the morning. We'd just be out there catching routes, running pass plays, running run plays, just trying to figure out each other's schemes and stuff and how we work.”