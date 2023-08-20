One of the big storylines through fall camp has been the availability of Jalon Daniels. Daniels, who was voted the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of The Year, has been limited through the last half of camp.

The staff is taking the approach of making sure he is healthy before returning to practice.

“Feeling good, honestly,” Daniels said. “I’m staying in contact with the trainers and just waiting for them to be able to let me get to go to be able to go back.”

Daniels said if there was a game this weekend, he believes he would play. It is something that started to bother him, but he does not recall a specific moment that started it.

“It wasn't nothing specific that triggered it,” Daniels said. “I think it was just fall camp overall.”

Daniels talked about seeing the new stadium renderings, how good the running back group can be, and designing plays with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

