Jalon Daniels on putting the team first, what Lassiter has meant

When Jalon Daniels was faced with the decision to redshirt or play the final two games, he put the team first.

He admitted it was a hard decision but if it meant turning the program, he was all for it.

“Definitely a hard decision, but when it comes down to your teammates, that's the only thing that you're here for,” he said. “You want to win. The goal is to turn around a program. So, you have to think selflessly, not selfishly.

“That would give me an extra year, but I want to win now. I don't want to have to wait another year to win. If it can start right now, I want it to start right now.”

The Jayhawks have played better since Daniels took over with a win at Texas and a near-miss on the road at TCU. He is currently the highest-rated player on offense according to the Pro Football Focus season grades.

One player he will miss next year is Kwamie Lassiter who has been an important target for him at receiver.

“He's been a good voice on our team,” Daniels said. “Being a leader and being here for so long. There's a lot of people who didn't know that KJ was a walk-on coming to Kansas, but he doesn't play like that. He's definitely developed his way to a wide receiver and honestly, I believe that he deserves a shot to be in the NFL.

Daniels continued: “I believe that he's made plays, doing that double tap in the back of the end zone against Texas. That's NFL material work. That is stuff that you see on Sunday and I'm just proud of everything that he's become.”

To see more from Daniels on Lassiter, deciding to lose the redshirt, and closing the season against West Virginia watch his interview below.