“I'm feeling great,” Daniels said. “You know, if we had a game tomorrow, I'd be perfectly fine. It's definitely been a journey. You know, I try not to harp on the past too much, but, within the past, you have to be able to learn from stuff to be able to find out how to get better. So, you know, I'm just looking forward to the future, looking forward to the day to day process.”

During the Big 12 media days Daniels was asked the question everyone has been wondering. How is he feeling at this point?

The biggest offseason question Kansas fans have asked is what the status of Jalon Daniels is. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has said several times the Jayhawks are a different football team when he is playing.

Daniels played in three games last season, with an injury before the Texas game sidelined him for the season. This spring he was limited to getting ready for summer workouts. He said it has made him focus on the little things.

“Obviously being able to, you know, focus on the little things that I'm able to take care of,” he said. “You know, it's not every day where you know exactly what you need to do to be able to get better. But you have to be able to look into little things to be able to, you know, prevent things from happening down the line.”

There has been a focus working on the core muscles as Daniels gets ready to go through fall camp in less than three weeks.

“Definitely focus on core work the most,” Daniels said. “That's been the biggest emphasis. Being able to make sure I'm working on my core at least five to six days a week, staying in contact with the doctors, the trainers, and also being able to stay in contact with the coaches to be able to see how they want me to go about everything.”

Daniels has been hanging out at Big 12 media days with his good friend and backfield partner Devin Neal. They started a podcast in the offseason called In The Mix With 4 & 6. A healthy Daniels paired with Neal gives the Jayhawks one of the most dynamic backfields in the league.

“I mean, that's the real deal Devin Neal we're talking about,” he said. “There's nothing fake about it. This is the real deal. This is the Lawrence native. I mean, no words can describe how great of a player he is. I mean, even if we're talking about off the field, he's such a cerebral and intelligent young man, you know, being able to learn from him.

“If we're just talking about life lessons, I mean, being able to have conversations with him outside of football, it means the world to me and be able to see the type of teammate he is, something to be excited about.”