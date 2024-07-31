If Jared Casey wants to visit Applebee’s to eat, he will be looking at the light menu.

Casey, who plays tight end, will be better in his route running after dropping weight and getting in the best shape he has been at KU.

“It was a long process,” Casey said. “Throughout this winter and this summer even, I really just started to watch what I eat and drink, for that matter, and just kept the same diet basically every single day. I stuck to chicken, rice, and vegetables, basically just started slimming up and started seeing results.”

He stuck to his new eating routine for the last several months.

“Basically, no fast food,” he said. “Cutting all the fried stuff out. Like I said, chicken and rice and vegetables was my main go to. And, you know, you can get a cheat meal here and there, but really sticking to it and consistently doing it.”

That has resulted in losing weight and a lot of body fat. The end result has been noticeable in his speed and ability to move.

“My body fat has dropped a significant amount, and that's what I really focused on,” he said. “They said it was going to help my speed and my agility, and it really has. Being able to set my certain position on blocks and getting on certain blocks that I couldn't in the past, so it really helped me there.”

Casey talked about working with new offensive coordinator and position coach Jeff Grimes, the competition with the tight ends and much. Watch the video below to see Casey’s interview.