Jarred Sample knew all along Kansas was his choice

“I already knew that I wanted to commit to Kansas, but I just had to have my mom there because you know, if mom doesn't agree with it, then we can't go there,” he said.

Sample admitted going into the visit he was looking commit to the Jayhawks, but there was one thing that needed to happen first.

Jarred Sample , a wide receiver from Cypress Ranch in Texas gave the Jayhawks his commitment before he left campus. Sample joins Surahz Buncom as the staff is building a strong group of receivers.

The weekend turned out to be a good one for the Kansas coaching staff after hosting their first-round of 2023 official visitors.

He took an unofficial visit to KU earlier this year with his father, but it is always good to have mom on board.

“She trusted them, and she allowed me to commit on the spot,” Sample said. “So, it was a packed-full, wonderful weekend. I got hang out with all the players and have fun.

“That means a lot to my mom because I'm the baby in the family. If she allows somebody else to take care of me for four to five years, that means a lot. So whenever she said that, I was like, ‘You know, this is the spot right here. This is my next home.’”

Sample had an idea what to expect since he has been to Kansas before, but he was reminded of the hospitality the minute he arrived to start his visit.

“Right when we got there, we went into the athletic room and everybody was introducing themselves, saying hi to my family,” he said. “It was just a warm family environment. We ate and the food was great. After that, they gave us a tour around the campus. I got to see the building I want to major in, which is business. I got to see the building I will be studying at.”

They checked into their hotel and Sample said he was greeted with a cookie cake with a Jayhawk on it and several edits of himself in the room.

“They went all out,” he said. “We had dinner with coach Leipold. We went to his house, and we swam in his pool. It was beautiful, the people were amazing. It was just a warm environment.”

Trevor Wilson was his host. The two connected since they are both wide receivers and were even told they look like family.

“My host was Trevor Williams and we connected so easy,” Sample said. “Everybody was like, "Jarred you look like his younger brother.’ We had a lot of connections and stuff because we're wide receivers, and we connected really good. He was a good host.”

Wilson and Sample spent a lot of time around the current players.

“I got see how they are and connect with some players that I'm going to be teammates in the future,” he said. “It was all like it was just family. It was just a great environment to be around some of the players who've been there for a while.”

Sample can enjoy the rest of the summer and not worry about recruiting. He can focus on his team heading into his senior season because he knows he made the right decision.

“I mean, it's a blessing,” he said. “I feel relieved right now. I'm happy where I'm at. I just know this is the right decision, I can feel in my heart. I'm just really blessed, and I can't wait to be up there next summer.”