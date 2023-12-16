The Jayhawks grinded out a tough victory of Indiana in Bloomington by way of Kevin McCullar's 21 points. They trailed by as much as 13 on their way to the 75-71 victory.

The Hoosiers were the ones that set the tone early, as Trey Galloway made back-to-back layups to put them up 8-2, forcing Bill Self to call a timeout with 17:28 to go in the first half.

After it went to 12-6, McCullar made the first three of the game for Kansas to cut the lead in half. A lay up from KJ Adams put Kansas within one, but then Mackenzie Mgbako, who chose Indiana over Kansas last spring, scored the six points of the game to take it into the under 12 break at 18-11.

The Jayhawks chipped away at the lead, but it came at a cost as both Adams and McCullar picked up their second fouls before the eight minute mark.

Dajuan Harris was aggressive, making a three and a layup, but the Jayhawks needed more from Hunter Dickinson, who was two-for-seven from the floor to start the game.

After the Jayhawks got to back within three at 24-21, the Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run that was capped off by a Mgbako three to force another Kansas timeout with 5:01 to go in the half.

Both McCullar and Adams were subbed back into the game, and Jamari McDowell checked in for the first time as he dropped an assist to Dickinson right away.

McCullar scored points in the stretch, and Adams got an offensive rebound and earned a trip to the line with one second left in the half to bring the score to 40-32.

The second half started with McCullar getting his third foul just 21 seconds in, but the Jayhawks looked like they would get back into it. They had a couple of cracks at shots to bring themselves back within one possession, but missed on all of them. Shortly after, the Hoosiers made two threes to make it 48-37 with 15:46 to go.

Adams scored an old fashioned three-point play to bring the Jayhawks within eight at 52-44 before the two teams traded baskets until the 10:07 mark. That is when McCullar made two free throws to bring Kansas within six at 56-50.

After an Indiana second chance basket, Jamari McDowell made a spot up three. The Jayhawks then got out in transition, where Dickinson scored off of a rebound to bring it. to 58-55 with 8:39 to go.

After Indiana called timeout to stop the bleeding, McCullar picked up his fourth foul with 8:30 to go. Self elected to leave him in with the way the Jayhawks were playing.

Indiana made a free throw, followed by Harris swishing a transition three to bring Kansas back within one. The Jayhawks finally took the lead when Hunter Dickinson scored inside with 4:53 to go to make it 62-61.

The two teams were knotted up at 64 when McCullar got an open look from deep that broke the deadlock with 3:29 to go.

After both teams traded two point baskets, Harris made a shot from a spin move. However, Trey Galloway made a tree to bring the Hoosiers back within two at 71-69. Both team came up empty on their next possessions, and Indiana fouled McCullar, who missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Dickinson managed to deflect the rebound off of a Hoosier to keep possession for Kansas with 17 seconds left.

McCullar was fouled before the ball was inbounded, giving him a second crack and the one-and-one. This time, he made both to increase the lead to four.

After Indiana scored quickly, they fouled McCullar again, who made two more free throws to put it out of reach at 75-71 where the score stayed.